Carrie Underwood Is Back in a Music Video Following Her Scary Accident

Carrie Underwood is a champion. The singer is making her return to the spotlight after suffering from a nasty fall that required over 40 stitches in her face, and her new music video couldn’t be more fitting.

Underwood shared the new video for her song, “The Champion,” on Friday, and the lyrics speak to overcoming adversity. “I am invincible, unbreakable / Unstoppable, unshakeable / They knock me down, I get up again / I am the champion,” she sings on the track.

The music video shows footage of Underwood singing in the recording studio, looking gorgeous as ever in a simple black T-shirt. It’s unclear when exactly it was filmed, but considering it just hit the airwaves on March 2, it’s possible the footage was captured after her injury in late November.

Underwood first revealed in November that she had broken her wrist after falling on the steps of her house; later, she opened up about the severe cuts she suffered on her face. “There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” she wrote. At the time, the singer said she was recovering but “not quite looking the same.”

In the powerful music video for the song first released Jan. 12, Underwood gathers strong leaders throughout history, from Martin Luther King Jr. to tennis champion Serena Williams and even women from the current #MeToo movement protesting sexual harassment. The video also features home videos of Underwood’s workouts and clips from her husband Mike Fisher’s hockey games. Put all together, the footage is truly inspiring.

Watch the music video in the clip at top.