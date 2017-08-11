Carrie Underwood Had a Superhero Pajama Party with Her Husband and Son

Bedtime at Carrie Underwood's house comes with a few adorable perks.

While fans may know her as the voice behind hits like "Cowboy Casanova" and "Before He Cheats," the country music superstar teased a secret heroic nighttime identity along with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their 2-year-old son, Isaiah Michael.

"Just a typical Thursday night at the Fisher house," the mom wrote alongside a selfie of her and her husband's custom capes and masks.

As for their moonlighting identities, Underwood unleashed their secret superhero names: "Featuring Catboy, Gekko and Owlette!" she wrote. "It's time to be a hero! #PJMasks."

And while Gekko and Owlette certainly boast some incredible costumes, our favorite superhero out of the bunch is little Catboy, aka Isaiah, who stands next to his dad in a mini blue mask and cape over printed onesie pajamas. Too cute!

Now, what exactly are their superpowers?