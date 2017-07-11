Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Celebrated Their Seventh Anniversary with a Social Media Love Fest

Lara Walsh
Jul 11, 2017 @ 10:00 am

Seven years have flown by for Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher.

And on Monday, the parents of 2-year-old Isaiah, celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary with a social media love fest that gave us all the feels.

The couple proved that they are just as smitten with each other now as they were when they first tied the knot back in 2010. The country superstar took to Instagram to share an adorable selfie with her hubby, and her message was even sweeter. "Celebrating 7 years with this amazing man. How am I so blessed to share this life with you, @mfisher1212? Here's to so many more years and memories together..." she captioned the too-cute photo.

The NHL athlete also piled on the love for his bride of nearly a decade, writing: "Glad I took a chance on this babe 7 years ago. Turns out she's the best wife, and mom to Izzy, I could ever dream of!! #happy anniversary." The love note was posted alongside a photo of the "Cowboy Casanova" chart topper gazing into the camera while wearing a romantic off-the-shoulder top.

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Wrote Kanye West This Heartfelt Anniversary Message

The lovebirds' adoration for each other, on and off social media, is no secret. The "Dirty Laundry" songstress surprised her husband and his teammates with a National Anthem performance, while the Nashville Predators star melted our hearts just one month earlier with adoring 34th birthday felicitations for his love.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood's Birthday Message For Husband "Handsome Hunk" Mike Fisher is Too Cute

Happy anniversary, Carrie and Mike!

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Kim with InStyle. I'm here with celebrity trainer Erin Oprea. And she's gonna show us today how to get legs like Carrie Underwood. Now, tell us a little bit about this move that we're gonna do. So today we're gonna do a squat into a curtsy lunge. You can do them with or without weights. I'm gonna show it real quick, and then it's your turn to try it out. Okay. All right, here we go. We're gonna go into a squat. And then take it right back into a curtsey lunge. And then back into a squat and into a curtsey lunge, okay? It's your turn.>>My turn.>>You wanna make sure you sit all the way back into your hips and then take it back. You wanna make sure this knee doesn't bow out when you go over to the side. Just keep it nice and tall, squat, curtsy. So you can do these without weights too. So just more effective with weights? Now let's go to the other side, down, now over. So how many reps do you recommend? 12 to 15. Of each side. Yeah, it's going to make your legs nice and pretty for those shorts. This burns, Erin. They feel great. It feels good! Yeah, it's fun. It's fun. And if you're just starting out, do you recommend not using weights at all, or using a lighter weight? Absolutely. In the beginning, start out with no weights. Okay. And then add them to it as they get easier. I like that move because it's super challenging in a short amount of time. And you can do it anywhere. No excuses. That's right. Thank you. And it burn. Thank you. You're welcome.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!