Carrie Underwood Slays in a Metallic Minidress with Her "Handsome Hunk" at CMT Artists of the Year Event

Carrie Underwood shone like the country star she is at a CMT Artists of the Year event in Nashville on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old looked absolutely radiant in a metallic patterned minidress with strips of sheer paneling flanking her chest and back. Unexpected as it was glamorous; Underwood’s dress bestowed an added sartorial surprise with an elegant black train that trailed down the backside of her skirt.

Underwood wore her blonde bob in relaxed waves for the event and complemented her gold-tinged ensemble with a matching set of dangling earrings.

John Shearer/Getty

John Shearer/Getty

The American Idol alum attended the special ceremony with her “handsome hunk” husband, Canadian ice hockey player Mike Fisher. Underwood took to Instagram yesterday to share her appreciation for her hot date, whom she wed in 2010. The country star posted a photo of the pair standing side by side in their polished attire, including a sweet caption which read: “How I ended up snagging this handsome hunk, I'll never know, but I thank God that I did! I don't know what I'd do without him!”

How I ended up snagging this handsome hunk, I'll never know, but I thank God that I did! I don't know what I'd do without him! 😘 A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Oct 19, 2016 at 8:36pm PDT

Cheers to the gorgeous and loving couple!