Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, and Miranda Lambert Stun at the American Country Countdown Awards  

Christmas came early for Miranda Lambert, who picked up Female Vocalist of the Year honors at the inaugural American Country Countdown Awards in Nashville on Monday night. Lambert swapped out her daring, cleavage-baring Alon Livné red carpet number—featuring strategic leather cut-outs—in favor of a decidedly more countrified onstage look, which included a glitter guitar to match her sparkly, silver top and a knee-length denim skirt. During a tribute to Reba McEntire—who took home the Nash Icon Award—Blake Shelton’s other half opted for another quick change, stepping out in a short and sassy fringed number with sheer panels.

Also playing peek-a-boo: Carrie Underwood, who showed off her burgeoning bump in a long, winter white Xtreme gown with gold cut-outs and a see-through back. To kick off the show, Underwood let it flow in a Grecian-style, cobalt blue Leanne Marshall dress, as she performed a medley of her hits.

Fellow American Idol champ, Kelly Clarkson, sparkled in a shiny, above-the-knee black frock and Aruna Seth shoes as she joined Lambert onstage at the Music City Center to honor McEntire, her mother-in-law. The highlight: when the iconic redhead joined them for the final song, “Fancy” (not to be confused with Iggy Azalea’s markedly different tune by the same name).

Artist of the Year: Jason Aldean

Male Vocalist of the Year: Luke Bryan

Female Vocalist of the Year: Miranda Lambert

Group/Duo of the Year: Florida Georgia Line

Song of the Year: "Beat of the Music" – Brett Eldredge (songwriters: Brett Eldredge, Ross Copperman, Heather Morgan; publishers: Sony/ATV Music Publishing Nashville)

Collaboration of the Year: "This Is How We Roll" – Florida Georgia Line (feat. Luke Bryan)

Album of the Year: "The Outsiders" – Eric Church

Digital Song of the Year: "This Is How We Roll" – Florida Georgia Line featuring Luke Bryan

Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Kip Moore

Groundbreaker Award: Kenny Chesney

Nash Icon Award: Reba McEntire