Carrie Underwood Reveals the Incredibly Easy Recipe for Her Favorite Healthy Breakfast

Ever wondered what Carrie Underwood eats for breakfast? We caught up with the star at her New York Fashion Week presentation for her athletic line Calia by Carrie Underwood on Thursday, where she revealed the meal that gets her going each morning.

"If I think about it the night before, I’ll do these overnight oats," she told InStyle. "They’re basically oatmeal, almond milk, maybe some almond slices and fruits—blueberries or apples. I pop it in the refrigerator and it’s ready when I wake up. There’s no cooking involved, you can warm it up if you want to."

Aside from being healthy and tasting great, her go-to dish to start the day is also super easy. "Whatever I eat for breakfast, it has to be fast. I’ve got a crying baby I’ve got to feed, I’ve got to get myself ready," Underwoods says. "I used to make breakfast, like cook a full meal, but I haven’t made breakfast like that since having the baby."

