Carrie Underwood and Her Husband Welcome Another Baby Boy

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher are starting 2019 with a new addition — a baby boy! The singer and former hockey player welcomed Jacob Bryan Fisher on Jan. 21.

The couple shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, writing that their family "couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!" She added, "Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good..."

Underwood and Fisher already have a 3-year-old son named Isaiah Michael Fisher, who is a first-time big brother.

Despite her pregnancy, Underwood stayed firmly in the spotlight as she prepared to welcome her baby, even hosting the CMA Awards, baby bump and all. But staying busy didn't keep her from spending time with family.

“You just make room and you learn how important that family time is, and to be able to spend time and carve out some of that and maybe get to go on vacation and maybe get to go on a cruise — that stuff is so important to, like I said, make time for family,” she told People last April of finding balance. “That’s what it’s all about.”

With another baby in tow, she and Fisher will have to find a whole new balance. Somehow we think she'll have it covered.