Carrie Underwood Is Going to Be a Mom!

Carrie Underwood revealed that she's expecting her first child in one of the most adorable ways imaginable. She and husband Mike Fisher took to Instagram to share the news.

"In honor of 'Labor' Day, Ace & Penny would like to make an announcement. Their parents couldn't be happier ..." she captioned the below photo, in which the dogs wear shirts that read "I'm going to be a big brother" and "I'm going to be a big sister."

In honor of "Labor" Day, Ace & Penny would like to make an announcement. Their parents couldn't be happier... A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Sep 1, 2014 at 2:21pm PDT

The country star, 31, and Fisher, 34, (an NHL player for the Nashville Predators) married in 2010. And while they are currently parents to their two pups, the baby will be their first child together. Congratulations to the couple!

See Carrie Underwood's best looks ever here.