Carrie Underwood Flashes Her Ring, Barbie Goes Gaga

Julien Hekimian/Getty Images; Courtesy of Veik; Eric Ryan/Getty Images; Nikki Nelson/ WENN.com; Courtesy of Cole & Son; CAMERA PRESS/ Retna Ltd.
InStyle Staff
Dec 10, 2009 @ 2:45 pm

LUNCHTIME LINKS!

1. Eva Longoria Parker and hubby Tony Parker spoof Grease. [TP9.net]

2. If we could only buy these Lady Gaga-inspired Barbies. [CocoPerez.com]

3. Are Katy Perry and Russell Brand engaged? [GabbyBabble.com]

4. Carrie Underwood flashes her flawless yellow diamond engagement ring. [PeopleStyleWatch.com]

5. British designer Vivienne Westwood debuts her eclectic wallpaper collection. [WWD.com]

6. Go behind the scenes of Jude Law's latest Dior Homme commercial. [YouTube.com]

