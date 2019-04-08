Carrie Underwood Marks Her First Red Carpet Appearance Post-Baby with a Double Leg Reveal

Carrie Underwood just proved that the snapback is real while walking the red carpet at the 2019 ACM Awards in Las Vegas approximately three months after giving birth to her son Jacob Bryan Fisher.

Rather than coverup her postpartum curves, Underwood embraced her figure in a fitted sequined gown by Nicolas Jebran. With the dress featuring double thigh-high slits and an off-the-shoulder silhouette, the country singer showed off her toned gams and arms that she's been working hard for at the gym.

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Last month, Underwood shared her struggles of getting back to her pre-baby body on Instagram, declaring that it has been much harder the second time around. "I'm going to be honest, 'bouncing back' after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately," she wrote. "I go into the gym and I can't run as fast or as far. I can't lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again ... for my body to feel the way that I know it can."

She continued: "As I prepare for red carpets and for life on tour, right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can't. I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal. I'm going to keep staying the path because it is a journey and as long as I'm always working towards my goals, one day I'll reach them. I'm going to take it day by day, smile at the girl in the mirror, and work out because I love this body and all it has done and will continue to do!"

It's clear that Carrie is well on her way.

But despite all of the glam, the "Cry Pretty" singer was still reminded of her responsibilities as a mom while pumping breast milk backstage at last night's awards ceremony. “Getting ready for my performance … also pumping,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself in full hair and makeup.

Talk about a multi-tasking mama!