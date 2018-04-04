Carrie Underwood Shares the First Clear Photo of Her Face After Getting 40 Stitches

Carrie Underwood is back to business as usual in a music studio after suffering a nasty fall a few months back. In November, the songstress broke her wrist in a fall on her house steps that also left her needing more than 40 stitches on her face, and since then, she hasn't posted much of herself on social media.

While fans did catch glimpses of her face with partially obscured selfies, friends' posts, and music videos, Underwood is now making things crystal clear by sharing a full photo of her own profile.

In the picture, which is left without a caption, Underwood gazes upward while sitting at a recording studio in a distressed hoodie. Her hair is pulled back into a bun, and her face is clearly visible without a scar in sight.

Back in January, Underwood talked about the trauma of her fall more candidly.

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” she wrote. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

“In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

She has since appeared in a music video for her song "The Champion," but it remains unclear whether it was filmed before or after her fall.