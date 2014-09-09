Carrie Underwood Debuts Her Baby Bump in a Floral Jumpsuit

Leave it to Carrie Underwood to follow her adorable pregnancy announcement with an equally adorable on-stage baby bump debut. The country crooner, who announced last week via her Instagram account that she and husband Mike Fisher are expecting their first child together, showed off her pregnant belly for the first time Saturday night at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Ill. Underwood took the stage at the event in a floral jumpsuit by Katherine Feiner that perfectly showcased her tiny belly.

Based on Undrewood's on-trend sartorial choices in the past, we're sure this will only be the first of many stylish maternity outfits, and we can't wait to see them! Until then, check out Underwood's best looks ever in our gallery, plus see more chic celeb moms-to-be!