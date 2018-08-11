Carrie Underwood Debuts Her Baby Bump for the First Time in a Sparkly Gown

ICYMI, Carrie Underwood announced she was pregnant with her and husband Mike Fisher’s second child on Wednesday — a mere week after she left fans divided on the ideal age to give birth in an interview with Redbook.
Now that her baby news is no longer a secret, Carrie is embracing her changing body, posting her first bump picture on Instagram since her pregnancy reveal.
On Friday, the country singer took to the social media app with a photo of herself cradling her “second fish” while sporting a sparkling gown and a bombshell blowout at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. While it's not exactly the most casual appearance, the look is practically the singer's style M.O.
Earlier this week, Underwood prepped fans for her pregnancy announcement with a clip that also referenced information about her upcoming Cry Pretty tour. “Ooh baby do we have a bundle of info to share with you! Click here for info on The Cry Pretty Tour 360!” she teased in the short video’s caption.
In the clip, Carrie finally divulged: “I have a lot of news to share with you guys. Mike, Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond.”
Ironically, the 35-year-old songstress’s happy news came after she faced criticism for saying that she and Mike “may have missed our chance to have a big family.”
Looks like Carrie’s opportunity for an expansive brood isn’t completely out the window. Congrats!