Carrie Underwood Debuts Her Baby Bump for the First Time in a Sparkly Gown

Alicia Brunker
Aug 11, 2018 @ 11:15 am

ICYMI, Carrie Underwood announced she was pregnant with her and husband Mike Fisher’s second child on Wednesday — a mere week after she left fans divided on the ideal age to give birth in an interview with Redbook

Now that her baby news is no longer a secret, Carrie is embracing her changing body, posting her first bump picture on Instagram since her pregnancy reveal. 

On Friday, the country singer took to the social media app with a photo of herself cradling her “second fish” while sporting a sparkling gown and a bombshell blowout at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. While it's not exactly the most casual appearance, the look is practically the singer's style M.O.  

@ opry ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

Earlier this week, Underwood prepped fans for her pregnancy announcement with a clip that also referenced information about her upcoming Cry Pretty tour. “Ooh baby do we have a bundle of info to share with you! Click here for info on The Cry Pretty Tour 360!” she teased in the short video’s caption.  

In the clip, Carrie finally divulged: “I have a lot of news to share with you guys. Mike, Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond.”

Ironically, the 35-year-old songstress’s happy news came after she faced criticism for saying that she and Mike “may have missed our chance to have a big family.” 

Looks like Carrie’s opportunity for an expansive brood isn’t completely out the window. Congrats!

