Carrie Underwood Crosses Over In Balmain

Courtesy Photo; Imaxtree; Time Inc. Digital Studio
Joyann King
Oct 12, 2009 @ 9:00 am

Carrie Underwood is no stranger to designer duds (gorgeous Badgley Mischka gowns are her red carpet favorite), but for her latest album she's taking her style to the next level. On the cover of her new single Cowboy Casanova, the country superstar was photographed in a denim military jacket plucked straight from the Balmain Spring 2009 runway—the same edgy French designer that fashion-forward pop stars Beyonce and Rihanna love. We're not only loving her edgy, high-fashion look—the single in on repeat rotation on our iPods too.

