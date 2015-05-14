Here Are the 2015 CMT Music Awards Nominees

Well Carrie Underwood is having a good week. The new mom earned five nominations in three categories for the 2015 CMT Awards, making her the most recognized artist of the year.

She was nominated twice in the Video of the Year cateogy ("Something in the Water" and "Somethin' Bad" with Miranda Lambert), two in the Female Video category ("Little Toy Guns" and "Somethin in the Water") and one for Collaborative Video list ("Somethin' Bad").

Lady Antebellum and Kenny Chesney came in with four nominations each and Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Maddie & Tae, and Miranda Lambert each received three nods.

Always the class act, Underwood congratulated the nominees for CMT Breakthrough Artists of the Year with an Instagram post:

The 2015 CMT Music Awards air live on June 10 at 8 p.m. ET and are completely voted on by the fans.

Here are the rest of the 2015 CMT Music Award Nominees:

Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood – "Something in the Water"

Darius Rucker – "Homegrown Honey"

Dierks Bentley – "Drunk on a Plane"

Florida Georgia Line – "Dirt"

Jason Aldean – "Burnin' It Down"

Kenny Chesney – "American Kids"

Lady Antebellum – "Bartender"

Lee Brice – "I Don't Dance"

Luke Bryan – "Play It Again"

Maddie & Tae – "Girl in a Country Song"

Miranda Lambert with Carrie Underwood – "Somethin' Bad"

Sam Hunt – "Leave the Night On"

Male Video of the Year

Dierks Bentley – "Drunk On A Plane"

Eric Church – "Talladega"

Jason Aldean – "Burnin' It Down"

Keith Urban – "Somewhere in My Car"

Kenny Chesney – "American Kids"

Luke Bryan – "Play It Again"

Female Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood – "Little Toy Guns"

Carrie Underwood – "Something in the Water"

Lee Ann Womack – "The Way I'm Livin'"

Miranda Lambert – "Little Red Wagon"

RaeLynn – "God Made Girls"

Reba – "Going Out Like That"

Group Video of the Year

A Thousand Horses – "Smoke"

Eli Young Band – "Dust"

Lady Antebellum – "Bartender"

Little Big Town – "Day Drinking"

The Band Perry – "Chainsaw"

Zac Brown Band – "All Alright"

Duo Video of the Year

Big & Rich – "Look at You"

Brothers Osborne – "Rum"

Florida Georgia Line – "Dirt"

Florida Georgia Line – "Sun Daze"

Maddie & Tae – "Girl in a Country Song"

The Swon Brothers – "Later On"

Collaborative Video of the Year

Blake Shelton feat. Ashley Monroe – "Lonely Tonight"

Brantley Gilbert feat. Justin Moore and Thomas Rhett – "Small Town Throwdown"

Jennifer Nettles feat. Brandy Clark – "His Hands"

Kenny Chesney with Grace Potter – "Wild Child"

Miranda Lambert with Carrie Underwood – "Somethin' Bad"

Tim McGraw feat. Faith Hill – "Meanwhile Back at Mamas"

CMT Performance of the Year

Bob Seger and Jason Aldean – "Turn the Page" from CMT Crossroads – Bob Seger and Jason Aldean

Brett Eldredge – "Beat of the Music" from CMT's Ultimate Kickoff Party

John Legend and Lee Ann Womack – "You & I (Nobody In The World)" from CMT Crossroads

Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves – "Roar" from Crossroads

Keith Urban – "It's a Man's, Man's, Man's World" from 2014 CMT Artists of the Year

Kenny Chesney – "American Kids" from Instant Jam

Lady Antebellum and Aloe Blacc – "Wake Me Up" from CMT's Ultimate Kickoff Party

Lady Antebellum and Chris Stapleton – "Drink A Beer" from 2014 CMT Artists of the Year

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Chase Rice – "Gonna Wanna Tonight"

Frankie Ballard – "Sunshine & Whiskey"

Kelsea Ballerini – "Love Me Like You Mean It"

Maddie & Tae – "Girl in a Country Song"

RaeLynn – "God Made Girls"

Sam Hunt – "Leave the Night On"

