Watch Carrie Underwood Get “Peer-Pressured” into Doing the Chicken Dance on Ellen

Carrie Underwood gave an incredible performance of her song “Dirty Laundry” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, but there was one dance move she wasn’t prepared to do. In a segment called “You Must Say,” Seth Rogen tells DeGeneres that she has to ask to see Underwood’s “chicken dance” on the show.

“I want to see if you can get her to do something physically and so my instinct was for you to say, ‘Now I hear you’re great at the chicken dance. We have no music, but now’s the time to show us,’ because I want to see if she does it,” Rogen told the host.

DeGeneres made good on the promise, relating those words to the confused American Idol alum. “My chicken dance?” Underwood asks. “I don’t do a chicken dance.”

“I’m being peer-pressured,” the good sport says as she stands up and reluctantly starts flapping her “wings” and bopping her head. “Maybe they’re saying I just inherently tend to dance like a chicken,” Underwood says before DeGeneres finally lets her in on the joke.

I had no idea @CarrieUnderwood could do the chicken dance. (Neither did she.) A photo posted by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Sep 15, 2016 at 8:00pm PDT

The prankster of a host also gave the country star a good scare in honor of her 10th appearance on the show. DeGeneres had a man dressed as her hockey player husband pop out of a box.

This singer seriously couldn’t get any cuter.