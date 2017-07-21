Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Killer Body in a No Filter Bikini Instagram

Looking good, Carrie Underwood! The country star took to Instagram to show off her incredible figure while on vacation at the lake with her family, and it's all the fitspo you'll ever need.

In the photo, Underwood poses on the lakeshore wearing an orange swimsuit from her Calia by Carrie line, and while we can't stop staring at her abs, her suit is definitely eye-catching, too. The adorable two-piece features a triangle halter top ($45; caliastudio.com) and coordinating bottoms ($35; caliastudio.com), both with subtle, sexy lace detailing. And the best part? They're both available in all sizes online and it comes in a blue version if orange isn't your color. Win!

Alongside the photo she wrote: "Lake = @caliabycarrie swimsuit = Happiness and love for time with family and friends = Summertime is all about love...love for people, love for the outdoors and love for living in the moment! Get out there and relax! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ PS: #NoFilter."

Underwood is definitely doing summer right.