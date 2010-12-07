Carrie Underwood And Lady Antebellum Win in Red at the American Country Awards

Sharon Clott Kanter
Dec 07, 2010

Carrie Underwood and Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott were radiant in red at the first-ever American Country Awards last night in Las Vegas. Carrie Underwood chose a vibrant crimson one-shoulder gown by Edition by Georges Chakra, while Hillary Scott reached for a deeper burgundy hue for her strapless gown with a thigh-high slit. And they didn’t just look like winners, these two ladies also scored big: Carrie Underwood took home six awards (including Artist of the Year!), while Scott's group Lady Antebellum claimed four (including Group of the Year). Click on the gallery to see all the stars at the American Country Awards, including Jewel, Kelly Clarkson, Miranda Lambert, and more.

