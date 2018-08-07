Carrie Underwood’s Comments About Fertility Leave Fans Divided 

Carrie Underwood's fans make up the kind of celeb support system that rallies around the star whenever the news cycle warrants it. Or just because. Basically, they're ride or die.

They've supported her new albums. They encouraged her after an accident left her with 40 face stitches. And they can't seem to get enough of her family moments with husband Mike Fisher and their 3-year-old son, Isaiah.

But this week, the Underwood fandom was left divided after she got honest about her feelings about her own fertility and family future.

"I'm 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family," Underwood told Redbook candidly in its September issue. "We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older. In the meantime, we're lucky to be a part of organizations that help kids, because our focus right now in our lives is helping as many kids as possible."

While some were happy she was so open, others are taking issue with the suggestion that being 35 or older means you can't have kids anymore.

You know what's delightful?



When you're pregnant & 39 & the internet is having a fit because Carrie Underwood said she's too old for more kids at 35 so now everyone has to weigh in on geriatric wombs & how selfish it is to have kids later because they all come out wrong — Catherynne Valente (@catvalente) August 7, 2018

#accessHollywood Exactly how did Carrie Underwood miss her chance to have more kids? She’s 35 and has more $$ than she’ll ever need! — paul cammarota (@pfcproduces) August 2, 2018

Not everyone agreed, however.

According to science she isn’t wrong. Sorry if you can’t always bend reality to make you happy. — SCMOM (@socalmom22) August 7, 2018

If you're upset about the statements @carrieunderwood made about fertility, you're part of the problem here in the states. Why get upset about something so trivial? I'm trying to have a kid at 43 and I don't mind what she said. Leave her alone for crying out loud.. — Robby (@TheLastRobby) August 6, 2018

It is true that having a baby over 35 isn't exactly a rarity in Hollywood, making her comment stand out among the crowd.

The New York Times even published a recent study that showed that the average age of first-time mothers in America has gone up substantially in 2016 compared to 1980, with data showing more older new moms than before. The data also showed that the average age of new moms in 2016 is 26.3, up from 1972's average age of 21 (cue the jaw drops).

Maybe Underwood should take a peek at the study. Who knows, maybe she'll change her mind.