Carrie Underwood's After-Baby Realization Is so Relatable

After giving birth to her son back in January, Carrie Underwood's realizing that her own expectations to get back into her pre-baby form weren't realistic. Along with just about every new mom in the public eye, Underwood undoubtedly felt the pressure to get back to her pre-baby body — and probably get even more fit. However, in a move that's sure to be relatable to anyone and everyone, she says that she's facing some unexpected struggles. Instead of feeling down, though, Underwood's taking control of her own body, telling her followers that she's willing to accept that things are going slower than planned.

In a post-gym pic on Instagram, Underwood declared that getting her body back to where it was pre-baby is tough — and that's okay. She acknowledged the fact that her body had to change to be a "perfect home" for Jacob during her pregnancy and that it can't actually go back to where it was before, since she's still breastfeeding. Instead of dwelling on all of the pressure she feels to "bounce back," she's telling her fans that it's more important that she appreciates what she can do now, not what she did in the past.

Image zoom Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

RELATED: Carrie Underwood and Her Husband Welcome Another Baby Boy

Like most people, Underwood says that she's nitpicked at herself from "every angle" and "every curve" in addition to focusing on losing pounds and eating a certain way. And while she says that it's important to have goals, she's going to take it slowly, treat it as an ongoing journey, and celebrate herself every day along the way.

"I'm going to be honest, 'bouncing back' after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately. I go into the gym and I can't run as fast or as far. I can't lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again ... for my body to feel the way that I know it can. As I was working out today, I realized that for the past 11(ish) months, my body has not belonged to me. It was a perfect home for Jacob. And even now it belongs to him every time he drinks his milk," she wrote.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Had the Best Response to a Critic That Hated Her "Saturday Night Football" Song

Underwood is prepping to head back out on the road for the "Cry Pretty Tour 360," which begins this May. Anyone who's seen an Underwood performance knows that it's more than just a girl and a guitar. With dancers, special stage effects, and plenty of high emotion in store, Underwood has to prep her body and her mind — and it looks like she's well on her way. Not only is she setting herself up for realistic fitness goals, she's telling everyone how important it is to love the body you have right now.

"As I prepare for red carpets and for life on tour, right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can't. I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal. I'm going to keep staying the path because it is a journey and as long as I'm always working towards my goals, one day I'll reach them. I'm going to take it day by day, smile at the girl in the mirror, and work out because I love this body and all it has done and will continue to do!"

RELATED: 3 Major Hints Carrie Underwood (Probably) Dropped on Her New Album

Us Weekly adds that Underwood's not back to her usual fitness regimen, either. She's taking it slow. Her trainer, Erin Oprea, explains that instead of pushing Underwood to get right back to it, they're paying attention to her body right now, not testing her limits. Oprea added that it's up to Underwood, not her, to dictate what she wants out of each and every workout.

"She's not back at it yet. It's too soon still," Oprea said. "It's mom time right now. It’s mom time, mom time. And it’s an adjustment to two kids! But it won't be long. I don't know exactly what her goal is going to be when she gets back, but we'll see. It will depend on how she's feeling."

Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, welcomed baby Jacob on January 23. They also share a 4-year-old son, Isaiah.