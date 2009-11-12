Carrie Underwood: 1 Star, 9 Dresses!

Carrie Underwood changed her dress a grand total of nine times last night while co-hosting the Country Music Awards with Brad Paisleynot even including her red-carpet arrival gown! Underwood went for the flash with bold choices from an Opryland-inspired yellow prairie confection by Randi Rahm to a kelly green Ina Soltani strapless number to a crystal and sequin Georges Chakra dress. The country star also made time to perform her hit single Cowboy Casanova, while wearing a Roberto de Villacis dress, sequin shorts and fishnets!

