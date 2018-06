Now that The CW announced it will transform Candace Bushnell’s The Carrie Diaries young adult novel into a TV show, we have to wonder: Who will play a younger Carrie and Samantha? (FYI: Charlotte and Miranda aren’t in the book.) While we wait to find out, we asked a few celebrities to play casting director and pick their favorite budding stars for the small-screen series. See all the celebrity picks in the gallery, and tell us your choices in the comments!

