The Carrie Diaries Is Coming to the Small Screen!

Ever wonder what Carrie Bradshaw was like before she discovered cosmos, Manolos and Mr. Big? All will be revealed soon enough! The CW confirmed it will create a series adapted from Candace Bushnell’s young-adult novel, The Carrie Diaries, based on Bradshaw’s high school years in a small New England town, Entertainment Weekly reports. The producers of Gossip Girl are on board, too, making the concept even more exciting! Tell us, who would you pick to play a young Carrie Bradshaw?

— Selene Milano