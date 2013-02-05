The Carrie Diaries: AnnaSophia Robb Wears Her Carrie Necklace Off-Set, Too

AnnaSophia Robb is so Carrie Bradshaw, she's even taken to wearing the fashionista's iconic necklace off-set! We spotted The Carrie Diaries star on the red carpet in a small, golden "A" necklace by Alex Woo—a match to the "C" necklace she wears as teenage Carrie on the show ($678, alexwoo.com). It's quite the complement to the "Carrie" necklace Sarah Jessica Parker wore on the original Sex and the City. How symbolic!

