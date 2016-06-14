Carpool Karaoke: Watch the Red Hot Chili Peppers Take a Ride with James Corden

Get ready for a very different side of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and a lot of James Corden. The band took a ride in the Carpool Karaoke car on The Late Late Show Monday and things got a little zany with Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith, and Josh Klinghoffer. The ride included stripping down, wrestling, and even an impromptu show tune.

The group sang some of their biggest hits including "Can't Stop," "Under the Bridge," "By the Way," and "Give It Away," with lots of energy and mimed playing of instruments (mostly by Flea on his air bass). Corden and Flea spontaneously went into singing "Food Glorious Food." "I never ever thought that we would finish a Red Hot Chili Peppers song and go straight into the musical Oliver!," Corden said.

While talking about fighting as children, Corden admitted he loves a "good man wrestle." Frontman Kiedis then challenged him to a fight and Corden accepted. Suddenly they pulled over into someone's yard for a little bit of "man wrestling" with Kiedis. Corden couldn't stop laughing as Kiedis tackled him to the ground. "I submit. You destroyed me. I didn't realize what level you were at. I didn't see that coming Kiedis."

RELATED: WATCH: Justin Bieber and James Corden Carpool Karaoke Their Way to the 2016 Grammys

Corden pointed out that Kiedis often liked sing shirtless. "I almost didn't recognize you when you came up because you had tops on," the host said. "You feel unnatural now with a top on?" "It feels a bit encumbered," said Kiedis, who then started taking off his shoe. Corden said he would go toe to toe with him in stripping down. Flea joined the pair in performing a topless rendition of "The Zephyr Song." The band also played their new single "Dark Necessities" from their upcoming 11th album The Getaway.

"I always knew that this would be like a fun part of my life—to be in a car with you. It wasn't up for debate that it would be fun, but I never expected it to be as much as fun as it has been," Corden raved at the end of their ride. "People said don't meet your heroes, but I don't think they ever met the Red Hot Chili Peppers."

Watch the Red Hot Chili Peppers have a great time on Carpool Karaoke above.