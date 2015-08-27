Carol's Daughter Teams Up with I Am That Girl for an Empowering New Initiative

Carol's Daughter is about to bring some major girl power to your Thursday. For their latest campaign, the hair brand has partnered with I Am That Girl to help further the non-profit's mission of empowering young girls, while celebrating the diverse community of women that are part of the Carol's Daughter community. "It's important for girls to understand and recognize their power, and the right way to use it. It's imperative to remind them of who they are and what they are in the world," says brand founder Lisa Price. "If I can help with that, then I'm getting up for a good reason every day." The campaign includes a series of empowering videos in which influencers ranging from beauty bloggers to activists speak about what makes them unique, with the resounding message loud and clear—embrace who you are, rather than what you're "supposed" to be.

Even better, you can get in on the fun. The brand is encouraging users to make their very own images like Price's, above, to share their personal stories. The photos can then be posted to your social platform to spread the message. "By building a community for girls to be seen, be heard, and belong, we are giving them something bigger than themselves to stand for and creating a healthier, more powerful world," adds I Am That Girl co-founder Emily Greener. Head over to bornandmade.com to join the conversation, and to create your own photo you can share on your social media platforms now!

