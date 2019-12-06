Caroline Wozniacki Just Announced She's Retiring

Image zoom Getty Images.

Tennis champion Caroline Wozniacki is retiring from the sport at the age of 29.

"I’ve thought about it for a long time," she told People. "It’s obviously not an easy decision, and I don’t think it ever would be. Tennis is something that I’ve done for my entire life, and I wake up and I practice and I play tournaments, but there’s so many other things out there that I’d love to do."

Wozniacki said she will officially retire after the Australian Open in January, the tournament that she won in 2018 to secure her first Grand Slam title. She added that her decision to retire stemmed partly from a desire for time for herself outside of her tennis career.

"I got married to my husband [former NBA player David Lee, in June], which was amazing. We want to start a family," she said. "And I can’t wait to spend more time with my friends and family that I haven’t been able to over the past 20 years that I’ve been traveling."

Though Wozniacki was formally diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis last year, she said the diagnosis was not a factor in her decision to retire. However, she does plan to raise awareness for the disease after her final match.

"We’re launching a new health education campaign centered around rheumatoid arthritis," she said. "I felt that it was important that I use my platform to share my story and show that anything is possible, regardless of RA."

She said that while she will miss the competitive energy of the sport, she feels fully ready to retire, and is excited for the next chapter.

"You always have goals for yourself and try to achieve them, but once you get there, you realize it’s not about being no. 1 or winning events," she told InStyle last year. "It’s about the journey and the whole process of hard work to get there. That’s what’s meaningful. Obviously, it feels amazing once you reach your goal, but in my opinion, the journey is what makes it so much sweeter."