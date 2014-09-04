Carolina Herrera Honored with the Couture Council Artistry of Fashion Award

At a time when many designers are reluctant to leave their studios, Donna Karan, Ralph Lauren, and Oscar de la Renta put their upcoming collections on hold to celebrate Carolina Herrera, the recipient of this year's Couture Council Artistry of Fashion Award at FIT's annual luncheon at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theatre.

Funnyman Seth Meyers introduced the designer with a speech to an audience of nearly 600, who dined at tables covered with arrangements of white hydrangeas and parrot tulips. "When fashion is at its best, it can make us feel better than we were meant to feel," he said.

Meyers also told guests about the dress Herrera designed for his wife for their wedding day—and how it remedied the food poisoning that nearly ruined their special day. "I'm not saying that Mrs. Herrera saved our wedding, but we are naming our first child Carolina ... girl or boy," he joked.

"Fashion is a dream that becomes a reality," Herrera said to the attendees. And it's a dream that Herrera is fostering for the next generation of designers; the event raised close to 1 million dollars.

Want more Carolina Herrera? See how the stars wear her designs in our gallery!