Carole Middleton Wore Orla Kiely to Visit Grandson -- The Designer Said "It's Quite Nice!"

Like mother, like daughters! While all eyes were on the pretty polka-dot dress Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wore to debut her new little prince, there was another Middleton who looked great yesterday—Carole. The grandmother to the newborn chose a patterned blue dress by Orla Kiely for her visit to St. Mary’s Hospital in London, a designer daughter Kate has worn in the past (most recently on a visit to the Rose Hill Primary School last year). Pippa has also worn the designer's pieces, as she chose a white and blue patterned sweater for Wimbledon last year. Kiely, in New York this week to launch her her iPhone and iPad accessories collection for Target, told InStyle.com she is thrilled with the Middleton support of her prints. “It was out of the blue we didn’t know!” she said. “It’s all quite nice, and now we’re crossing the generations. I think is a lovely thing to be ageless.” Indeed.

Plus, see more of Kate's best looks ever

MORE:• Princess Diana and Kate's Polka Dot Looks• Kate in Jenny Packham for First Appearance• It’s a Boy for the Duke and Duchess