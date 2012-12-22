Carly Rae Jepsen: The Most Tried-On Hairstyle of the Week!

If you're hitting up a holiday party in the next few days, chances are, Carly Rae Jepsen’s breakout single "Call Me Maybe" is going to be on the playlist. The singer must have been on everyone's mind this week—over 11,000 of you tried on her brow-skimming bangs, making it the top try-on in our Hollywood Makeover Tool! Have you tried on her famous fringe yet? Simply upload your picture, then you can share your new look on Facebook and Twitter to see what your friends think. Click the box below to start!

MORE:• Carly Rae Jepsen for Wet Seal!• Try On 2012's Most-Popular Hairstyles• Carly's Makeup from AMA Awards