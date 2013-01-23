Carly Rae Jepsen Models for Candie's: See the Photo

Courtesy Photo
Jennifer Davis
Jan 23, 2013 @ 2:19 pm

Carly Rae Jepsen is a model now! The "Call Me Maybe" singer stars in the new campaign for Candie’s, following in the footsteps Lea Michele, Vanessa Hudgens, and Britney Spears, who have all mugged for the brand before. “I feel very honored to be the next Candie’s girl,” Jepsen said of modeling the label's flirty floral dresses, printed tops, and faded denim. “It’s a dream come true to be in the company of such amazing women!" Shop the collection exclusively at Kohl’s this March.

Plus, see more celebrities modeling!

MORE:• Try on Carly Rae Jepsen's Hair Carly Rae's Campaign for Wet SealSee Carly Rae's New Hair Color!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!