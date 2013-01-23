Carly Rae Jepsen Models for Candie's: See the Photo

Carly Rae Jepsen is a model now! The "Call Me Maybe" singer stars in the new campaign for Candie’s, following in the footsteps Lea Michele, Vanessa Hudgens, and Britney Spears, who have all mugged for the brand before. “I feel very honored to be the next Candie’s girl,” Jepsen said of modeling the label's flirty floral dresses, printed tops, and faded denim. “It’s a dream come true to be in the company of such amazing women!" Shop the collection exclusively at Kohl’s this March.

