Carla Bruni-Sarkozy's Charitable Couture

Eric Feferburg/AFP/Getty
Betony Toht
Jul 16, 2009 @ 1:10 pm

The G8 summit may be intended as a meeting of political superpowers but, thanks to the French First Lady, it is now a meeting of fashion superpowers as well. To go with Bruni-Sarkozy's wardrobe of Chanel and Dior dresses, Bruno Frisoni created a Roger Vivier haute couture crocodile bag especially for the style icon. Fancifully called the "Carlalala," the intent behind it is far from frivolous: proceeds from sales of the made-to-order creation will go to the First Lady's favorite charities. Announced the accessories house: "We consider [the design] our small contribution to the G8."

