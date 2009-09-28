Carla Bruni-Sarkozy Wears Dior for U.S. Tour

Carla Bruni-Sarkozy packed plenty of French style for her recent trip to America, and all in the form of France's very own Christian Dior! Bruno-Sarkozy was spotted in five Dior looks, from a belted black sheath at the United Nations headquarters in N.Y.C. to a perfectly penciled grey wool skirt and jacket combo and ladylike cream cashmere suit in Pittsburgh. It seems the former-model-turned-First Lady knows the key to chic, political dressing—wear your country's own designers!