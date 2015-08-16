Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid Are Bringing Cargo Pants Back in Style

It's time to dig those cargo pants out of your archive! (Or, let's be honest, invest in a new pair.)

It's difficult to pinpoint exactly when the borrowed-from-the-boys, utilitarian look entered the cultural consciousness, but it reached its heyday in the late '90s and early 2000s when it was worn by a slew of celebs from TLC to Christina Aguilera and Avril Lavigne. It even made an impact on the runway when Balenciaga debuted a whole parade of cargo pants for the Spring 2002 season. Recently, the style caught our attention again when it was resurrected by models-of-the-moment Gigi Hadid (above) and Kendall Jenner (below).

The duo's cargos are more streamlined than their predecessors: slim-fitting, cropped and missing the chunky pockets that made the old versions unsightly by today's standards. Coincidentally (or maybe not so coincidentally, since the two are known BFFs), they both wore the look with all-black get-ups by picking matching crop tops and structured totes to boot. If these "It" girls give the style their stamp of approval, we're going to bet that cargo pants will be making a full-blown comeback in no time.

Be an early adopter and shop the look below!

Shop the look: 1. Hudson, $406; houseoffraser.co.uk. 2. Current/Elliott, $225; stylebop.com. 3. H&M, $30; hm.com. 4. J. Crew, $98; jcrew.com. 5. Altuzarra, $695; farfetch.com. 6. NSF, $250; intermixonline.com.

