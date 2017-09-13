Congratulations Are in Order—Carey Mulligan Had Her Second Child

Carey Mulligan is notoriously private, so it wasn't a huge surprise when she quietly confirmed that she welcomed her second child.

The English actress attended the Toronto International Film Festival Monday night for her period drama Mudbound, and while there, she spoke to People about being a mom of not one, but two. When asked about the experience, she said, "It's good, thank you!"

Mulligan and her husband, Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford (below), already have one child, a daughter named Evelyn Grace, now a first-time big sister.

For the TIFF event, Mulligan donned an LBD with red, white, and black detailing that cinched at the waist by way of a Chanel belt. Minimal jewelry and black ankle-strap sandals completed her look.

The red carpet appearance marked the first time Mulligan (pictured below in June) stepped out on a red carpet since giving birth.

While there haven't been any further details released about the new baby, we're glad to see that mom is doing well.

Congratulations to the new family of four!