Carey Mulligan to Play Daisy Buchanan

No wonder she had a certain sparkle in her eye on the red carpet for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards last night—ending weeks of speculation, British actress Carey Mulligan officially won the coveted role of Daisy Buchanan in the film version of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby. Carey reportedly burst into tears—in front of Karl Lagerfeld, no less!—when director Baz Luhrmann called her before the start of the awards and said, "Hello, Daisy Buchanan." (We’re sure he understood.) With her short bob and on-screen charm, we think Carey’s the perfect choice!

MORE! See which other leading ladies were considered for the role of Daisy Buchanan.