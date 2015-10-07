Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford Welcome Their First Child

Congratulations are in order for both Carey Mulligan and her husband Marcus Mumford, who welcomed their firstborn child into the world last month, People confirms. No further details on the baby have been revealed.

Mulligan and her musician husband tied the knot back in 2012 surrounded by family and a few close celebrity friends, including Colin Firth, Sienna Miller, and Jake Gyllenhaal. Although the guest list included high-profile stars, the ceremony itself was very private, a theme which has carried on throughout the couple's marriage.

The duo even stayed mum on the fact that Mulligan was expecting, and the actress continued working on her Broadway show Skylight during the first half of her pregnancy. We barely even noticed her growing tummy as she promoted her latest film Far from the Madding Crowd, but she couldn't hide the good news as she stepped out on the red carpet for the 2015 Tony Awards in June, where she donned a chic Ralph Lauren number that highlighted her baby bump. We certainly hope that the new parents don't keep pictures and more info on their new bundle of joy a secret for too long!