Carey Mulligan Likes Kate Middleton's Style, January Jones for Versace, and More!

Hussein Anwar/SIPA; Matt Crossick/Empics Entertainment/ABACAUSA; Courtesy of Lavin for H&M; Courtesy of Gap; Courtesy of Madewell; Patrick McMullan/Sipa
1. Fellow Brits Carey Mulligan and Alexa Chung approve of Kate Middleton's fashion sense. [PeopleStyleWatch.com]
2. January Jones is the face of Versace's spring campaign. Great blonds think alike! [WWD.com]
3. Shoppers dropped wild amounts of dough on the Lanvin Hearts H&M collection over the weekend. [NYMag.com]
4. File this under bittersweet: Gap and Valentino have collaborated and the results are super cute, but the pieces will only be sold in Europe. [Fashionista.com]
5. Pick up one of these chic outfits to mask the inevitable post-Thanksgiving-dinner bloat. [Refinery29.com]
6. Jessica Simpson dishes on Eric Johnson's romantic surprise proposal. [People.com]