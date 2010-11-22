Carey Mulligan Likes Kate Middleton's Style, January Jones for Versace, and More!

1. Fellow Brits Carey Mulligan and Alexa Chung approve of Kate Middleton's fashion sense. [PeopleStyleWatch.com]

2. January Jones is the face of Versace's spring campaign. Great blonds think alike! [WWD.com]

3. Shoppers dropped wild amounts of dough on the Lanvin Hearts H&M collection over the weekend. [NYMag.com]

4. File this under bittersweet: Gap and Valentino have collaborated and the results are super cute, but the pieces will only be sold in Europe. [Fashionista.com]

5. Pick up one of these chic outfits to mask the inevitable post-Thanksgiving-dinner bloat. [Refinery29.com]

6. Jessica Simpson dishes on Eric Johnson's romantic surprise proposal. [People.com]