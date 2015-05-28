See Birthday Girl Carey Mulligan's Most Memorable Hair Moments

Despite only just entering her third decade, Carey Mulligan, who turns 30 today, has had an enviable career for years—since her first big-screen role in 2005's Pride and Prejudice. In a span of 10 years, the actress has garnered Oscar and Golden Globe nominations and earned a BAFTA Award for her performance in An Education. Not only does The Great Gatsby star blow us away on screen, but also on red carpets with her flawless ensembles and changing hairstyles.

Through the years, we've spotted the timeless beauty sporting blonde and brunette hues in pixie and shoulder-length styles. In honor of her birthday, we're taking a look back at Mulligan's best hair moments, starting with her strawberry blonde tresses.

PHOTOS: Carey Mulligan's Standout Hair Moments