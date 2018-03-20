Cardi B Says Women in Hip Hop Have Been Excluded from the #MeToo Movement 

Although Cardi B rose to the top of her game amid calls to action from the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, the 25-year-old rapper isn’t convinced that the revolution has made its way to the music industry, eluding women in hip hop in particular.

Cardi, a former stripper, seeks as much respect for her past profession as she does for her current career. “People say, ‘Why do you always got to say that you used to be a stripper? We get it,’ Cardi said in an interview, explaining, “Because y’all don’t respect me because of it, and y’all going to respect these strippers from now on.”

When it comes to the #MeToo movement, Cardi sees the exclusion of women in her industry in a similar light. “A lot of video vixens have spoke about this and nobody gives a fuck,” she explained. “When I was trying to be a vixen, people were like, ‘You want to be on the cover of this magazine?’ Then they pull their dicks out. I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, ‘So what? You’re a ho. It don’t matter.’”

While many male producers and directors have publicly endorsed the movement, the “Bodack Yellow” rapper is calling their bluff: “They’re not woke, they’re scared.”