Cardi B Blessed Us With a Completely New Look at the 2018 MTV VMAs

She’s baaaack.

Less than six weeks following the birth of Cardi B and Offset’s first child together, the new mom is stepping back into the spotlight on one of the world’s most coveted stages: that of the MTV VMAs 2018.

The 2018 breakout star is slated to kick off the ceremony on Monday evening, but it reportedly won’t be with a performance.

However, the 25-year-old did make a splash on the red carpet. The Invasion of Privacy rapper/singer made her first appearance since welcoming her daughter Kulture Kiara Cephus on July 10, looking fabulous outside Radio City Music Hall in an asymmetrical velvet magenta gown which left her leg on full display outside Radio City Music Hall. Cardi paired the elegant piece with a set of matching sandals, emerald green drop earrings, and ... *drumroll* .... a pixie cut!

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Cardi announced the birth of baby Kulture with a Beyoncé-esque portrait of herself surrounded by flowers and cradling her naked baby bump.

Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18🎀🌸 @offsetyrn A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Jul 11, 2018 at 7:36am PDT

A couple weeks later, Cardi made another game-changing announcement: she’d be dropping out of Bruno Mars’s upcoming 24K Magic Tour, citing her understandable reluctance to leave her newborn daughter.

While she’s not in full-blown Cardi B-mode just yet, our girl is officially back in business, and it’s more than okuuuur.