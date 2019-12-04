Cardi B Defends Offset After His DMs Allegedly Leaked

It's a plot straight out of a spy movie — or a 2019 data breach. Cardi B posted a video to her Instagram account letting her followers know that she wasn't going to get involved in the drama surrounding Offset and Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend, Jade. Hackers reportedly got into Offset's Instagram account, where it was revealed that he and Jade were exchanging messages. Rumors of Offset's infidelity have made headlines before, but Cardi is moving past it all, telling everyone that things are fine and that there's nothing to see.

"Babe, I know you done some dumb s—, everybody know he's done some dumb s—, but c'mon, n—s ain’t dumb, n—s ain't crazy," she said in the video. "We've been so good, we had a sweet weekend, life has been good. That's why I ain't getting no rowdy. Simple as that. OK, love you guys."

RELATED: Cardi B Shuts Down Paris Fashion Week in the Most Outrageous Outfit Imaginable

Though it's clear the hackers wanted to imply that Offset was cheating, Cardi wasn't having it. In additional videos, she and offset can be seen trying to recover his account together. For her part, Jade is fanning the controversy by posting Offset's messages on her account. In one of her posts, she shows a thread reading, "Miss u fr [for real]."

View this post on Instagram INSTAGRAM A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on Dec 3, 2019 at 12:57pm PST

The IG hack is only the latest incident in Cardi and Offset's rocky relationship. The two were married back in September 2017. In December 2018, Cardi announced that rumors of infidelity led her to separate from her husband. Then, in February, the two reconciled.

"It's just like — to make things perfect [...] it takes time. You know, f— and hanging out doesn’t mean that you guys are on like a perfect note, it takes time," Cardi told People. "It takes time. And it's a marriage, and there’s a child involved and family involved."

Offset echoed her sentiments. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, he said, "We’re working through it. Gotta work, gotta keep. Don’t stop [...] we’re young, man."