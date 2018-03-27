Cardi B's New Album Cover Art Is Just as Over-the-Top as You'd Expect

Cardi B may carry herself like a music industry veteran with decades of high-profile experience under her belt. But the 25-year-old New York-born star hasn’t released an official full-length album.

Cardi—her full name is Belcalis Almanzar—took to Instagram Tuesday to share the news that her forthcoming first album, Invasion of Privacy, will drop on April 6. The cover art is naturally fabulous, sexy, and makes us think of the mid ‘90s and early 2000s when the female rappers dominating the charts included Lil' Kim, Eve, Missy Elliott, and later, Nicki Minaj. She’s flaunting a yellow wig, broody, lip, and an ‘80s-like, “I mean business” checkerboard-print suit.

What’s so special about the announcement? From afar, Cardi B has appeared to have already made it without even dropping this record. She’s not only scheduled to perform on Saturday Night Live the day after her album’s release—a gig that typically comes only after a certain level of success—but she has also had a fantastic year in the spotlight.

Cardi’s “Bodak Yellow,” “Bartier Cardi,” and “MotorSport” have topped the charts and led to collaborations with Bruno Mars on “Finesse (Remix)” and G-Eazy on “No Limit.” Last fall, she became the first female rapper to claim the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 list for three consecutive weeks thanks to “Bodak Yellow.” Previously, only Lauryn Hill had achieved that for two weeks with “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998.

RELATED: Cardi B Is Done Explaining Why She's Standing by Fiancé Offset

In addition to becoming a household name, she also racked up an impressive number of awards and nominations. To only name a few, Cardi was nominated at the 2017 BET Awards and BET Hip Hop Awards and also took home prizes from the 2018 Soul Train Music Awards and 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards and. At this year’s Grammys, she scored nominations for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Bodak Yellow.” Let’s not forget she also got engaged to rapper Offset. Talk about doing the most.

So can Cardi’s Invasion of Privacy win over fans once more? If the sparkly $10,000 Saint Laurent boots she wore at the 2017 MTV VMAs prove anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.