Everything Cardi B's Vintage Couture Grammys Dress Reminded Us Of
From coffee filters to Ferrero Rocher.
In an effort to add a jolt of excitement to the Grammys red carpet, Cardi B arrived and shut the entire thing down. Sorry, anyone who didn't show up looking like a combination of Botticelli's "Birth of Venus" mashed up with Marilyn Monroe's "Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend" performance and a Ferrero Rocher gift set — Cardi did all that and you can go home now.
The fashion experts on Twitter matched the one-of-a-kind outfit to a 1995 design by Mugler couture and Cardi apparently wore it just as it was shown, from the pearl-festooned beehive 'do to the hip brooch and sheer bodysuit.
According to the Vogue runway archives, it was look 99 (!) of the designer's 20th-anniversary show, held in Paris's Cirque d’Hiver. The magazine noted that it was one of the most memorable fashion shows of the '90s and Cardi just turned it into one of the most memorable fashion moments of the Grammys, period.
Fans were quick to point out the design's similarities to everyday objects, like the aforementioned Ferrero Rocher chocolates that you get from your aunt's dental hygienist every holiday season. Some Twitter users likened the scalloped design of the dress to a coffee filter. And if that wasn't enough to steal all the attention from a night that included Jennifer Lopez in a rhinestone-studded cowboy hat, Offset was her plus one.
Other references included run-of-the-mill Little Mermaid tributes, a Gaga comparison, and even a frilly bed canopy. Whatever the look reminded people of, it's clear that the whole ensemble won't be forgotten any time soon.
