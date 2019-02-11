Everything Cardi B's Vintage Couture Grammys Dress Reminded Us Of

In an effort to add a jolt of excitement to the Grammys red carpet, Cardi B arrived and shut the entire thing down. Sorry, anyone who didn't show up looking like a combination of Botticelli's "Birth of Venus" mashed up with Marilyn Monroe's "Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend" performance and a Ferrero Rocher gift set — Cardi did all that and you can go home now.

The fashion experts on Twitter matched the one-of-a-kind outfit to a 1995 design by Mugler couture and Cardi apparently wore it just as it was shown, from the pearl-festooned beehive 'do to the hip brooch and sheer bodysuit.

According to the Vogue runway archives, it was look 99 (!) of the designer's 20th-anniversary show, held in Paris's Cirque d’Hiver. The magazine noted that it was one of the most memorable fashion shows of the '90s and Cardi just turned it into one of the most memorable fashion moments of the Grammys, period.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Cardi B. has just arrived wearing 1995 Mugler Couture. pic.twitter.com/CusDsvd8Pg — 🖤 PrettyLittleFears (@Quis2ThaCity) February 11, 2019

Fans were quick to point out the design's similarities to everyday objects, like the aforementioned Ferrero Rocher chocolates that you get from your aunt's dental hygienist every holiday season. Some Twitter users likened the scalloped design of the dress to a coffee filter. And if that wasn't enough to steal all the attention from a night that included Jennifer Lopez in a rhinestone-studded cowboy hat, Offset was her plus one.

Other references included run-of-the-mill Little Mermaid tributes, a Gaga comparison, and even a frilly bed canopy. Whatever the look reminded people of, it's clear that the whole ensemble won't be forgotten any time soon.

Now we know how Cardi B was inspired for that dress 😂 #Grammys #GrammyAwards pic.twitter.com/RbmdOW6voU — Shuj (@DrakesWriter1) February 11, 2019

Cardi B looking like she wearing Ferrero Rocher couture 😂 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/8gGPDHUpvI — Carl Bradbury (@CarlBradbury96) February 11, 2019

Why cardi b wearing a coffee filter 💀💀 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/wVLeaBrejK — sem 🍀 (@hobiscob) February 11, 2019

why does cardi b’s outfit remind me of this scene from the little mermaid #grammys pic.twitter.com/2ROFcAs48Z — ‏ ً ☾ (@vantesvixen) February 11, 2019

Cardi B looks like one of those things every girl had above their bed when they were little... #GRAMMYsRedCarpet #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/mC7OjCgP6e — SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) February 11, 2019

Cardi b with the onion ring tower look I like it pic.twitter.com/7VoJOEAl7S — Jonathan Zurek (@Jezurek28) February 11, 2019