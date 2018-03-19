Cardi B Is Done with Explaining Why She’s Standing by Fiancé Offset

Cardi B is so over explaining why she’s standing by her fiancé Offset after news surfaced that he reportedly cheated on her.

Still, a few months after videos leaked online allegedly showing the Migos rapper with another woman, the outspoken hip-hop star got candid about their relationship and clapped back at what her critics have to say about it.

“It’s like everybody is coming down my neck,” she told Cosmopolitan. “Like ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem. B—, I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my shit with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life.”

Since no one is perfect, particularly when it comes to love, she continued, asking if those critics have only ever dated “perfect men” or never made a “concession” for love. “Since when are all these women dating pastors and deacons?” Cardi said. “I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision ... let me deal how I want to deal with it.”

“It’s not right, what he f—ing did—but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel.”

The duo has been dating since the beginning of 2017. Offset took their relationship to the next level when he popped the question to her last year at a concert in Philadelphia.