Cardi B Is Done with Explaining Why She’s Standing by Fiancé Offset

Brandi Fowler
Mar 19, 2018 @ 6:15 pm

Cardi B is so over explaining why she’s standing by her fiancé Offset after news surfaced that he reportedly cheated on her.

Still, a few months after videos leaked online allegedly showing the Migos rapper with another woman, the outspoken hip-hop star got candid about their relationship and clapped back at what her critics have to say about it.

“It’s like everybody is coming down my neck,” she told Cosmopolitan. “Like ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem. B—, I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my shit with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life.”

Since no one is perfect, particularly when it comes to love, she continued, asking if those critics have only ever dated “perfect men” or never made a “concession” for love. “Since when are all these women dating pastors and deacons?” Cardi said. “I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision ... let me deal how I want to deal with it.”

“It’s not right, what he f—ing did—but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel.”

The duo has been dating since the beginning of 2017. Offset took their relationship to the next level when he popped the question to her last year at a concert in Philadelphia.

[MUSIC] You look beautiful. You look like a beautiful bride almost. Is this kind of giving a hint at what you might go for? No. [LAUGH] I'm gonna go more Cinderalla vibes for my wedding, but get a little sneak peak of how white look on me. [LAUGH] Hello, Fifi. And who are you looking forward to most tonight? What's going on? I'm looking forward to me. I'm looking forward to winning something. I'm looking forward to doing a great performance. And that's what I'm looking for, that's what I'm praying to God for. There 's nothing and nobody on my mind. I love it. Who is someone that just [INAUDIBLE] to this point? You had an amazing year. Who is somebody you're like, that was my rock, my ride or die? My family, my friends, my close friends, my sister is here with me. So that's why she's my date My [UNKNOWN], my publicist, my management, my man, my fans, bodyguard, [UNKNOWN] [SOUND] [LAUGH] I love it and, anything you could tell us about wedding plans? This is like a wedding of the century. People are waiting for it. It's gonna be extravagant. You know we're both rappers, we're both artists So it has to be a very extravagant wedding. We are taking our time to plan it because we really just don't have the time. If we was to have at least one month, three weeks off, it would be easier but we don't have it. We really don't.

