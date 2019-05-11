Cardi B's Fashion Nova Collection Made a Cool Million in Just One Day

Fashion Nova's second collection in collaboration with rapper Cardi B isn't facing any sort of sophomore slump. According to Page Six, the collection, appropriately called Season 2, earned a million dollars on the day of its debut alone.

"This time around, the clothes are going to be a little more sexy. You're going to see a lot of skin. A lot of cleavage," Cardi told Elle before the drop. "But yet it's so pretty and so elegant. I made sure it was sexy but also beautiful."

Page Six adds that the latest release outpaced the collection's initial collection, which was released back in November 2018. That collection sold out almost instantly. To prepare for the launch of Season 2, Fashion Nova claims that it stocked more than five times the inventory in a (seemingly futile) attempt to keep up with demand. The fact that the site still underestimated shoppers wanting anything and everything from the collection shows that Cardi's clout isn't going anywhere.

TMZ notes that Cardi performed at the release party at the Hollywood Palladium, which featured guests such as Master P, YG, Romeo, and Lamar Odom. If that wasn't big enough, Nasdaq commemorated the release with a huge billboard in NYC's Times Square.

There is good news for anyone who missed out on Season 2. Fashion Nova notes that there will be ongoing weekly drops for each style, so there's still time to get some of Cardi's swag. Just keep your eyes peeled on the site and make sure you're quick to click. If the first day is any indication, things are sure to go quick and there definitely isn't enough to go around.