Cardi B Calls Out Conservatives Who Think She's Setting the #MeToo Movement Back

Cardi B knew what she was doing with her new video, "Twerk." There's a lot of twerking, obviously, a lot of women working what they have, and Cardi herself in body paint and not much else. But not everyone wanted to get in on the fun. The video sparked the ire of Conservative Twitter, where talking heads like Stephanie Hamill and Tomi Lahren took issue with the video's content, saying that Cardi was going against the #MeToo movement and not working towards women's empowerment. Hamill even challenged Cardi, writing, "feel free to chime in." Well, Cardi chimed in and so much more.

In the Era of #meToo how exactly does this empower women?

Leftists, @iamcardib , feel free to chime in.

THX .. pic.twitter.com/59fyDxrYAz — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) January 21, 2019

It says to women that I can wear and not wear what ever I want. do w.e I want and that NO still means NO. So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested ? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks 🤔 https://t.co/8UBQQzO6jK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 22, 2019

Lahren chimed in, too, sarcastically calling Cardi a "genius political mind." That didn't go over well. Cardi clapped back, saying that she would "dog walk" Lahren.

Leave me alone I will dog walk you . https://t.co/FjqIzpUbvp — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

She responded to Hamill, explaining that just because she was being provocative didn't mean that she was asking to be sexually assaulted. Plus, the "Twerk" video was showcasing award-winning dancers from around the world. Hamill said that the way Cardi was portraying her dancers made them "sex objects."

I agree, No means NO, NO MATTER what!

But this video, & others like this sexually objectify women. I think this hurts all women & the cause. We're not sex OBJECTS! Clearly we see things differently, (maybe I'm just a hater bc I can't Twerk 🤣) Come on my show, debate me! https://t.co/TaqAiF9Jmv — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) January 22, 2019

"It says to women that I can wear and not wear what ever I want. do w.e I want and that NO still means NO," she wrote. "So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested ? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks."

But Cardi wasn't fighting all by herself. Supporters stood by her, including Wale and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. And if that wasn't enough, Lahren and Cardi's beef turned into a dissection of the #MeToo movement to a discussion on tax reform. Cardi did tell GQ that she's obsessed with the way the government works, so she's only proving herself against would-be haters.

This makes no sense. Just say you jealous that u uncapable of such coordination and rhythm and kindly let leave the podium. Thx https://t.co/k4DfVUG3GF — Wale (@Wale) January 22, 2019

Why do people think they can mess with Bronx women without getting roasted?



They act as though our borough hasn’t been perfecting the clapback game since the Sugarhill Gang 🤣 y’all just found it on Twitter https://t.co/pgxUU1BDJs — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 20, 2019