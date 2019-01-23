Cardi B Calls Out Conservatives Who Think She's Setting the #MeToo Movement Back
Cardi says she'll dog walk Tomi Lahren.
Cardi B knew what she was doing with her new video, "Twerk." There's a lot of twerking, obviously, a lot of women working what they have, and Cardi herself in body paint and not much else. But not everyone wanted to get in on the fun. The video sparked the ire of Conservative Twitter, where talking heads like Stephanie Hamill and Tomi Lahren took issue with the video's content, saying that Cardi was going against the #MeToo movement and not working towards women's empowerment. Hamill even challenged Cardi, writing, "feel free to chime in." Well, Cardi chimed in and so much more.
Lahren chimed in, too, sarcastically calling Cardi a "genius political mind." That didn't go over well. Cardi clapped back, saying that she would "dog walk" Lahren.
She responded to Hamill, explaining that just because she was being provocative didn't mean that she was asking to be sexually assaulted. Plus, the "Twerk" video was showcasing award-winning dancers from around the world. Hamill said that the way Cardi was portraying her dancers made them "sex objects."
"It says to women that I can wear and not wear what ever I want. do w.e I want and that NO still means NO," she wrote. "So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested ? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks."
But Cardi wasn't fighting all by herself. Supporters stood by her, including Wale and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. And if that wasn't enough, Lahren and Cardi's beef turned into a dissection of the #MeToo movement to a discussion on tax reform. Cardi did tell GQ that she's obsessed with the way the government works, so she's only proving herself against would-be haters.