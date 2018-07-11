Cardi B's Birth Announcement Is As Extra As You'd Expect

She revealed her pregnancy in the middle of an SNL performance, so is anyone surprised that Cardi B's birth announcement comes in the form of an over-the-top floral extravaganza of a photo?

The 25-year-old and her husband Offset—the rapper and one-third of the musical group Migos whom she married in secret—welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday, and they told the world with an Instagram post that is truly doing the most.

She captioned the photo with her daughter's name, "Kulture Kiari Cephus," along with her birthdate, 7/10/18. (Kiari Cephus is actually the real name of Offset. Aw.) Little Kulture is the rapper's first child.

But back to that photo—because honestly, there's a lot to unpack. First, we must address inevitable comparisons to Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement, which the singer posted back in 2017 to announce she was carrying twins Rumi and Sir.

While there are many differences between the images, fans couldn't help but notice a similar, seated pose (which isn't all that unusual for a maternity shoot) and those in-your-face blooms.

In case you needed a reminder, here's the image that was at one time the most-liked Instagram ever (Beyoncé's photo was later unseated by Kylie Jenner's pic of her daughter, Stormi):

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

To be honest, the floral arrangements are a pretty compelling similarity, but then again, comparing fertility to springtime (or in this case, summer) blooms is a tale as old as time. So no one really wins for originality on this one.

Cardi B is also fully nude in her photo, putting her hip tattoo on full display as she covers her bosom with her hands and wrists stacked high with bangles. Beyoncé, on the other hand, wears a bra and briefs as well as a sheer veil which has itself become something of a cultural institution.

If Kulture's birth announcement is any indication of what's to come in terms of actual images of Cardi's B-aby, then honestly, we can't wait.