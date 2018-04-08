Is Cardi B Pregnant? She Finally Addressed the Rumors

Are Cardi B and fiancé Offset expecting their first child together?

The 25-year-old Bronx native (born Belcalis Almanzar) and her 26-year-old beau (Kiari Kendrell Cephus) revealed their engagement in October, and since, rumors have swirled about them having a baby. Between flashing her her 8-carat pear-shaped engagement ring on social media and continuously making headlines, Cardi first addressed the rumors in February, and basically shut them down. After a fan on social media popped the question in a subtle way, Cardi replied, “No bitch I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace."

So what's the official word? Cardi dropped her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, this week and sat down with Beats 1’s Ebro Darden on Apple Music to talk about the music and specifically, the rumors. Her answer? “I feel like people just got to tune in a little bit on my album and they will know a little bit more because I can’t address all the rumors and everything,” she said.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

“I have been so open to people about myself. People cannot expect me to be open about everything. Certain things to me, it has to be private. You cannot invade my privacy,” she added, referencing the title of her album. “I’m not a damn animal at the zoo that you just could see everything, no. People will just find out more. If it arrives, if it don’t [sic] arrive, then you gonna know what the f— is going on,” she added.

In addition, she also talked about her romance with Offset. In January, he made headlines after rumors broke that he had an affair with another women and made a sex tape. “Our relationship was like, first we liked each other but we were protective of each other. People put things in your ears. I got to protect my heart. But then I gave in,” she said in the interview.

Update: Word has officially been confirmed! Cardi B revealed that she is indeed pregnant on Saturday Night Live by debuting her visible baby bump in a custom Christian Siriano dress.