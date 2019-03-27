Cardi B Addresses Claims That She Drugged and Robbed Men While Working as a Stripper

After allegations that Cardi B drugged and robbed men made headlines today, but the outspoken rapper didn't let the story fade. Instead of ignoring the claims, Cardi posted a lengthy note to Instagram explaining that while she isn't proud of some of the things that she did during her time of a dancer, she did whatever it took to make ends meet. Entertainment Tonight reports that an older video that was posted to Instagram Live made the rounds today. In the clip, Cardi claims that she drugged men and robbed them.

The hashtag #SurvivingCardiB trended on Twitter in the wake of the video's release, which allegedly had Cardi saying, "I drugged [racial slur] up and I robbed them. That's what I used to do."

Cardi addressed the outrage head-on. In her note, she said that she had "limited options" as a 19-year-old. She said that in the time since, she's been able to rise above her actions, but she also acknowledged that there are many women who don't have that opportunity. She also explained that the men she mentioned, the ones that were allegedly "drugged and robbed" were actually individuals that she was involved with. She adds that they were "conscious, willing, and aware" of the situation.

"I never claim to be perfect or come from a perfect world with a perfect past. I always speak my truth, I always own my shit," she wrote. "I'm a part of a hip-hop culture where you can talk about where you come from, talk about the wrong things you had to do to get where you are."

"There are rappers that glorify murder violence drugs and robbing. Crimes they feel they had to do to survive," she continued. "I never glorified the things I brought up in that live I never even put those things in my music because I'm not proud of it and feel a responsibility not to glorify it."

In the past, Cardi has addressed her career as a stripper, saying that it was part of how she managed to escape poverty and domestic violence. She's been open about it and is even starring alongside Jennifer Lopez in a movie about strippers.